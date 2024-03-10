Raiders free agency preview: Biggest needs, potential targets

NFL free agency kicks off Monday. New general manager Tom Telesco said the Raiders might have to be more active than his normal measured approach.

Free agency opens across the NFL on Monday, kicking off what is expected to be a wild 48-hour period in which teams and unrestricted free agents can finalize contracts.

Those contracts can be made official Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

The Raiders have many openings to address but could have more than $60 million in cap space and significant cash in the budget to work with. Part of this is predicated on the expected releases of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, which would create a combined $19 million in cap space.

The Raiders are in good shape to fill their needs through free agency and perhaps even make one or two big splashes.

New general manager Tom Telesco is typically measured and disciplined in free agency. However, as he pointed out at the NFL scouting combine last week, holes on the offensive and defensive line mean having to buck his normal preference.

“We may have to use free agency a little more this year than typically I would like,” Telesco said.

The Raiders also have their own free agents to consider. The group consists of running backs Josh Jacobs and Brandon Bolden; fullback Jakob Johnson; wide receiver DeAndre Carter; tight ends Austin Hooper and Jesper Horsted; center Andre James; offensive tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Brandon Parker; guard Greg Van Roten; defensive tackles Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins and Adam Butler; linebacker Curtis Bolton; and cornerback Amik Robertson.

Here’s a look at the Raiders’ biggest needs, and their options at those positions:

Defensive tackle

The release of Jerry Tillery, which was confirmed Saturday, likely signals the Raiders’ intentions of being a big player at this position over the next two weeks. His departure leaves only four players under contract, and none of them played extensively last season.

And Antonio Pierce, the Raiders’ defensive-driven coach, probably tipped his hand at the combine when he talked about adding a stud to the interior of the line to help Maxx Crosby on the perimeter.

Here are the top targets:

— Chris Jones, Chiefs: The dominant pass rusher and run stopper has dropped coy social media hints about his future in Kansas City, though it’s difficult to decipher whether he’s indicating he’ll be back or if he’s hitting the open market.

If it’s the latter, the Raiders will be all over him, instantly transforming their defensive line from good to potentially great while severely wounding their AFC West rivals.

According to Spotrac, Jones’ market value is three years, $85 million, although the expectation is that he could command more than that on a four-year deal that could guarantee him $90 to $93 million.

— Christian Wilkins, Dolphins: He is a year younger than Jones at 28 and is coming off a nine-sack season with 65 tackles and 58 quarterback pressures. Per Spotrac, Wilkins’ projected market value is four years for $80.9 million.

— Others: Leonard Williams, Seahawks; D.J. Reader, Bengals; Denico Autry, Titans

Offensive line

The starters on the right side of the Raiders’ line — center James, guard Van Roten and tackle Eluemunor — are all pending free agents.

Third-year tackle Thayer Munford, who played well when he saw the field last season, seems more suited to left tackle but may have to get comfortable on the right side.

Only Dylan Parham and veteran D.J. Fluker are under contract at guard. Parham is a candidate to move to center if James leaves. Fluker has lost 50 pounds and appears fully cleared from the leg issues that cost him the last three seasons. When healthy and in shape, he’s a proven performer.

Here are the top targets:

— Jon Runyan, G, Packers: He has played his entire four-year career with the Packers, including two seasons alongside new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Runyan can play both guard positions and is an ideal fit for the West Coast scheme Getsy is installing.

— John Simpson, G, Ravens: If the name sounds familiar, it should. Simpson was drafted by the Raiders in 2020 but was released by coach Josh McDaniels in 2022. He has emerged as the rugged run blocker the Raiders envisioned, only in Baltimore instead of Las Vegas.

— Others: Mekhi Becton, T, Jets; Chris Hubbard, T, Titans; Mike Onwenu, G/T, Patriots

Cornerback

The Raiders have six cornerbacks under contract, but only Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs return as starters.

The club remains high on second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett, who endured a bit of a roller-coaster ride as a rookie with injuries and a dip in play after beginning the season as a starter. Nevertheless, expect the Raiders to be aggressive in the draft and free agency to augment a promising group.

What was shaping up as an enticing free-agent cornerback crop is less appealing with the Bears re-signing Jaylon Johnson and the Chiefs using the non-exclusive franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed.

Other options include Darious Williams (Jaguars), Kendall Fuller (Commanders) and Steven Nelson (Texans).

Quarterback

The Raiders want their next starting quarterback to arrive via the draft, but if that doesn’t happen, they may have to turn to free agency.

If so, the starting-caliber names to keep an eye on are Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield.

