Raiders free agency preview: Who could leave team this offseason?

The Raiders will keep most of their roster intact for next season, but there are some notable players who are set to be free agents this offseason.

The Raiders are healthier than they’ve been in years from a roster standpoint heading into the offseason.

They’re projected to have $55 million in cap space, ninth-most in the NFL, plus that number can rise with some tinkering. They should have plenty of cash available to make improvements.

The Raiders also return most of their key players from last season. They won’t need to break the bank to retain any of their pending free agents either, outside of running back Josh Jacobs.

Here is a position-by-position look at the Raiders’ players hitting the market this year:

Running Back

Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson (FB)

The Raiders face an interesting decision with Jacobs.

He rushed for just 805 yards this season and averaged 3.5 yards per carry. Backup Zamir White, on the other hand, ran for 397 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry when Jacobs was hurt the team’s final four games.

Jacobs had a $11.4 million salary in 2023 after turning down a multiyear extension. The Raiders could place the franchise tag on him, which would keep him on the team and keep his salary close to the same. They could also try to sign him to a long-term deal that would reduce his annual salary but offer more total guaranteed money.

Another option for the Raiders is rolling with the younger and cheaper option in White, who has a salary-cap hit of $1.2 million next season. The team could use those savings on other parts of the roster.

Abdullah and Bolden have been valuable special teams players the last two years. It makes sense to bring back Abdullah, who also has been effective as a third-down back. Bolden, who is coming off two-year contract, might need to take a one-year deal to return.

Johnson’s status could depend on what offensive system the Raiders run next season.

Wide receiver

DeAndre Carter

Carter was on a $1.5 million contract last season but never found a consistent role aside from returning kicks. He finished with just four receptions and three rushing attempts.

It feels like the Raiders could find a younger option for Carter’s role.

Tight Ends

Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted

It makes sense for Hooper to return as the Raiders’ backup tight end if his cap hit of $2.7 million is similar. Horsted is also a solid, inexpensive player with some experience.

Both have a chance to be on the team next year.

Offensive line

Greg Van Roten (G), Andre James (C), Hroniss Grasu (C), Jermaine Eluemunor (OT)

Van Roten was a bargain for the Raiders last year.

He cost $1.5 million but graded out as the seventh-best guard in the league, according to the website Pro Football Focus. That should earn him a decent raise.

James also graded out well. PFF rated him as the NFL’s ninth-best center. His return could be predicated on whether the Raiders want to move left guard Dylan Parham to his more natural position at center.

James made $6.5 million last season. The Raiders could tell James to explore the market, in the hopes they get a chance to match his best offer.

Eluemunor was PFF’s 35th-ranked tackle last season while being paid only $2.9 million. Bringing him back as a reliable starter or solid depth piece makes sense, even if the Raiders look to upgrade through the draft or free agency.

Grasu spent most of the last two seasons on the practice squad and is a candidate to return.

Defensive line

Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins, Adam Butler

Jenkins and Butler are solid rotational players who could be retained for nominal costs.

The Raiders could also go big-game hunting at interior defensive line with their financial flexibility — think Chris Jones or Justin Madubuike — but that may mean moving on from Nichols.

The team could decide to do that anyways with Tyree Wilson spending more and more time inside as his rookie season went on.

Linebacker

Curtis Bolton

Bolton is a dependable special teams player who can play linebacker in a pinch. He’s not a bad guy to bring back.

Defensive backs

Amik Robertson (CB)

Robertson became a starter halfway through the season and finished with the eighth-most tackles on the team with 50.

He’s a candidate to be brought back after improving every year. He isn’t expected to command a ton of money and his versatility makes him valuable.

The Raiders could also look to upgrade at the position through the draft or free agency. They may take a look at 2023 fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett as well.

