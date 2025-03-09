Raiders free agency primer: What positions, players could team target?

The Raiders can begin negotiating with free agents at 9 a.m. Monday. Here are the positions of focus for the team and some potential targets.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith celebrates after the Seahawks defeated the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is greeted by teammates after a touchdown by Kenneth Walker III against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) makes a pass attempt under pressure during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane, left, rushes Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18), blocking the pass and receiving a flag for roughing the passer during the second half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) sets up during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Raiders are bracing for a flurry of activity when the NFL’s two-day legal tampering period begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

The date marks the time when teams and free agents can begin negotiating contracts. No deals can become official until the new league year begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but that won’t stop clubs from reaching handshake agreements with some of their key targets.

The Raiders should be able to make some significant moves even after giving defensive end Maxx Crosby a contract extension and trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

The team has about $50.99 million in cap space entering free agency. That’s the 14th-most in the NFL, according to the website Over The Cap. The Raiders could gain even more flexibility if they, as expected, negotiate an extension with Smith that lowers his 2025 cap hit.

That gives new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek the ability to add several pieces to a roster that finished 4-13 last season.

What’s next?

Smith, 34, is a huge upgrade for the Raiders.

The website Pro Football Focus ranked him as the NFL’s ninth-best quarterback last season. Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, the Raiders’ two primary starters, were 36th and 37th, respectively.

Minshew is expected to be released Wednesday unless another team is willing to trade for him. O’Connell will remain on the roster for now, but the Raiders could look to move him if they select a quarterback in April’s draft.

Adding Smith allows the team to focus on other things this week. That includes their 17 pending free agents, a group that includes safety Tre’von Moehrig, linebacker Robert Spillane, defensive end Malcolm Koonce and cornerback Nate Hobbs.

The Raiders can re-sign any of those players before 9 a.m. Monday and prevent them from talking to other teams. But they’re at risk of losing several of them with the market so close to opening.

Moehrig, Spillane and Koonce feel like the Raiders’ main priorities.

Potential outside additions

The Raiders are expected to be aggressive to bring in outside help in free agency. Cornerback and wide receiver are two areas of focus for the team.

Cornerback targets for the Raiders include D.J. Reed, Carlton Davis and Byron Murphy Jr. Reed played for Carroll in Seattle and Davis was drafted by the Buccaneers when Spytek was in the team’s front office.

Chris Godwin, who also played for Spytek in Tampa Bay, makes a lot of sense as a potential wide receiver signing. There will be competition for the 29-year-old even though he’s recovering from a season-ending ankle injury.

Tyler Lockett, another of Carroll’s former Seahawks players, is an option as well. Former Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who is being released by the Jets, is considered a long shot to return.

The team also could target offensive linemen and running backs in free agency, though they are expected to add at both positions in the draft. Safety and linebacker could move up the Raiders’ list of priorities if Moehrig or Spillane leave.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.