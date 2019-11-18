Raiders fullback Alec Ingold remains perfect on the year

The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin has gained a first down or scored a tochdown on all seven of his touches this season for Oakland.

Oakland Raiders' Alec Ingold runs before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Fullback Alec Ingold’s numbers are never going to jump off a stat sheet.

The rookie continues to be a key part of the Raiders offensive and an unstoppable force in short-yardage situations.

Ingold picked up three yards on a fourth-and-1f play early in the fourth quarter on his only touch of the day. It led to a field goal.

He now has recorded a first down on all six of his carries this season. Ingold, who was undrafted via Wisconsin, also scored a touchdown on his only reception of the year. He is part of a rookie class that continues to shine.

Tight end Foster Moreau scored in the first half to give the Raiders their 14th touchdown from a rookie this season. The Giants are second in the league with seven touchdowns from first-year players.

Oakland has matched a franchise record for rookie touchdowns, equalling the 14 scored in the strike-shortened 1982 season.

“We just bought in,” rookie running back Josh Jacobs said. “The rookie class came in together and we came to an agreement that we were going to do things the right way and build this program.

“We wanted to try and shape it back to the Raider culture and back to what we feel like dominating football is. Just to see how we are all coming in and trying to keep that promise and execute every week has been huge.”

Ingold’s contributions extend far beyond the box score. He has led the way for Jacobs, who continued his outstanding debut campaign with his fourth 100-yard game on Sunday and has been just as good in pass protection.

