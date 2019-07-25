Raiders fullback Keith Smith sidelined by knee injury

The 27-year-old could miss all of training camp with the injury, giving rookie Alec Ingold an opportunity with the first team.

Oakland Raiders running back Keith Smith (41) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This is a 2019 photo of Keith Smith of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders fullback Keith Smith could miss all of training camp with a knee injury he recently sustained, creating an opportunity for Alec Ingold.

Ingold, a rookie from Wisconsin, ascends to first-team fullback before the camp’s first full-squad practice Saturday in Napa, California.

The Raiders coached Ingold at the Senior Bowl and signed him in late April as an undrafted free agent.

Smith, 27, is entering the final season of a two-year contract and carries a $1.4 million salary in 2019. Ingold’s deal is worth $495,000.

The 240-pound Smith played all 16 games last season. He had one rushing attempt for zero yards and caught five passes for 23 yards.

NFL Network first reported that Smith will miss a few weeks with the injury, which came during summer training. A person familiar with the situation confirmed Smith will miss time.

Rookies reported to camp Tuesday. Veterans are due Friday.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.