Raiders’ game against Buccaneers moved to Sunday afternoon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2020 - 12:37 pm
 
Updated October 22, 2020 - 12:59 pm

The Raiders’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday has been moved from 5:20 p.m. to 1 p.m., the NFL announced Thursday.

Trent Brown’s positive test for COVID-19, which resulted in several players missing multiple practices this week while in contact tracing protocol, made it risky for the NFL to keep the Raiders’ game in that time slot.

In its place, the league replaced the Raiders-Bucs game with the game between Seattle and Arizona.

Brown’s positive test resulted in his being immediately placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. All his starting offensive linemates — Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good — were put in contact tracing protocol, which forced them to miss and Raiders’ Wednesday and Thursday practices.

Safety Johnathan Abram was also put in contact tracing protocol.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

