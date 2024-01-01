Raiders game-day schedule for Week 18 is finalized

The time and day for Raiders last game of the season is finalized

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders will host the Broncos on Sunday at 1:25 pm at Allegiant Stadium, the NFL announced on Sunday.

The league’s schedule for Week 18 is typically finalized one week before kickoffs to maximize games that still have playoff implications.

The Raiders loss to the Colts on Sunday eliminated them from postseason contention. While the Broncos beat the Chargers on Sunday, their playoff hopes were vanquished by the Steelers’ win over the Seahawks. As a result, the season finale between the Raiders and Broncos is not among the highlight games of Week 18.

