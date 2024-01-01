50°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders game-day schedule for Week 18 is finalized

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 8:27 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass during the first hal ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders will host the Broncos on Sunday at 1:25 pm at Allegiant Stadium, the NFL announced on Sunday.

The league’s schedule for Week 18 is typically finalized one week before kickoffs to maximize games that still have playoff implications.

The Raiders loss to the Colts on Sunday eliminated them from postseason contention. While the Broncos beat the Chargers on Sunday, their playoff hopes were vanquished by the Steelers’ win over the Seahawks. As a result, the season finale between the Raiders and Broncos is not among the highlight games of Week 18.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders self-destruct again, eliminated from playoff picture
Raiders self-destruct again, eliminated from playoff picture
2
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss at Indianapolis
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss at Indianapolis
3
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 17
4
Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’
Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’
5
Raiders report card: Special teams, coaching get poor grades
Raiders report card: Special teams, coaching get poor grades
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons d ...
NFL betting trends — Week 17: Edge for Raiders-Colts
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Unique date draws couples to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve weddings
Unique date draws couples to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve weddings
Bettor loses $75K share of Last Man Standing prize on punt return
Bettor loses $75K share of Last Man Standing prize on punt return
Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’
Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’
Strip shutdown begins to make way for NYE celebration — LIVE BLOG
Strip shutdown begins to make way for NYE celebration — LIVE BLOG
Metro officer faces stalking, other felony charges
Metro officer faces stalking, other felony charges
What’s the weather like in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve?
What’s the weather like in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve?