Raiders’ Gareon Conley may play in Week 2

Though he was carted off the field in a stretcher on Monday, Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley may play Sunday against the Chiefs.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (21) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley leaves the game on a stretcher after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley suffered a dangerous hit during Monday’s game and had to be carted off on a stretcher. But Raiders coach Jon Gruden had positive news about Conley’s prognosis on Monday.

“Happy to say that Gareon Conley seems to be doing OK,” Gruden said. “I think there’s a chance he might be able to play this week. But we’ll have to update his status tomorrow.”

That Conley could play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs is fairly remarkable given the way he left the field. Conley gave the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum crowd a thumbs-up sign with his right hand while being placed on a cart. But Conley’s other extremities were strapped down on a stretcher. His helmet remained on, though trainers removed his facemask.

Conley tweeted Monday afternoon that those were precautionary measures.

“Thank you to everybody who had me in their thoughts and prayers,” Conley said. “I hurt my neck nothing severe and it was just protocol to get me on a stretcher and get imaging to make sure everything was ok …I’m good to go, God Bless you all.”

The No. 24 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2017, Conley is entering his third season as a pro. He recorded three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in his first season under Gruden in 2018.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.