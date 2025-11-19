Raiders’ Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty speak to the media
The Raiders are preparing to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty spoke to the media before Wednesday’s practice.
The Raiders are preparing to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty spoke to the media before Wednesday’s practice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.