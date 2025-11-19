55°F
Raiders’ Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty speak to the media

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty spoke to the media before Wednesday's practice. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith answers questions during a news conference at the Intermountain ...
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith answers questions during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty takes questions from reporters before the team’s prac ...
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty takes questions from reporters before the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2025 - 12:11 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2025 - 12:18 pm

The Raiders are preparing to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Quarterback Geno Smith and running back Ashton Jeanty spoke to the media before Wednesday’s practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

