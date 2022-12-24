61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Raiders

Raiders get 2 key offensive linemen back against Steelers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2022 - 3:54 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs on the field with offensive lineman Dylan Parham (6 ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs on the field with offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) in celebration after the team beat the Denver Broncos, 22-16 in overtime of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

PITTSBURGH — The Raiders got good news on Saturday as starting guards Dylan Parham and Alex Bars and defensive tackle Andrew Billings were cleared to play in a must-win situation against the Steelers.

Bars missed all of last week’s win over the Patriots and most of their loss the week before against the Rams.

Parham went down in the second quarter against the Patriots with a knee injury.

Billings missed the last two games with a fibula injury.

Both Bars and Parham practiced this week on a limited basis, but have been green-lighted to play against Pittsburgh.

The Raiders’ inactives are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), running back Zamir White (ankle), tackle Jackson Barton (back), guard Netane Muti, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
Raiders reward Pats fan taunted by fan for his restraint
2
Weather likely to be factor in Raiders-Steelers game
Weather likely to be factor in Raiders-Steelers game
3
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
Here’s how the Raiders could still make the playoffs
4
Steelers-Raiders game draws sharp action, $550K bet
Steelers-Raiders game draws sharp action, $550K bet
5
Raiders mailbag: What are the chances of getting Lamar Jackson?
Raiders mailbag: What are the chances of getting Lamar Jackson?
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch with New England Patriots linebacke ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 16
By / RJ

VegasInsider.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes analyzes every NFL Week 16 game, with trends and final score predictions.

More stories for you
For Carr and Adams, last TD connection had special meaning
For Carr and Adams, last TD connection had special meaning
Raiders mailbag: Questions about tanking, belief in system
Raiders mailbag: Questions about tanking, belief in system
Raiders expected to get key defender back Sunday
Raiders expected to get key defender back Sunday
Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Josh McDaniels and players
Raiders mailbag: Fans ask about Josh McDaniels and players
Raiders defense still struggling, but lately has its moments
Raiders defense still struggling, but lately has its moments
From tears to smiles: Raiders win 3rd straight game
From tears to smiles: Raiders win 3rd straight game