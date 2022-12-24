Raiders get 2 key offensive linemen back against Steelers

The Raiders got news on the availability of starting guards Alex Bars and Dylan Parham for Steelers game.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs on the field with offensive lineman Dylan Parham (66) in celebration after the team beat the Denver Broncos, 22-16 in overtime of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

PITTSBURGH — The Raiders got good news on Saturday as starting guards Dylan Parham and Alex Bars and defensive tackle Andrew Billings were cleared to play in a must-win situation against the Steelers.

Bars missed all of last week’s win over the Patriots and most of their loss the week before against the Rams.

Parham went down in the second quarter against the Patriots with a knee injury.

Billings missed the last two games with a fibula injury.

Both Bars and Parham practiced this week on a limited basis, but have been green-lighted to play against Pittsburgh.

The Raiders’ inactives are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), running back Zamir White (ankle), tackle Jackson Barton (back), guard Netane Muti, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

