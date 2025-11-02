Raiders get 2 major offensive weapons back for Jaguars game

The Raiders will get two of their top offensive weapons back for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) moves into a huddle with center Jordan Meredith (61) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will be as healthy as they have been since their season opener when they host the Jaguars on Sunday.

Tight end Brock Bowers will return to the lineup after being limited in three games with a knee injury and missing another three. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also back after missing the Raiders’ last game with knee and toe injuries.

The team’s inactives Sunday are rookie wide receiver Dont’e Thonton Jr., running back Zamir White, cornerback Darnay Holmes, rookie guard Caleb Rogers and rookie defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.

