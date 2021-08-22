Raiders get 2nd player on NFL’s Top 100 list

The Raiders had the same two players as last year on the NFL’s Top 100 list, but both improved their position in 2021.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) stretches during training camp on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller made a significant leap in the annual Top 100 Players of the NFL rankings.

After barely making the list last season at No. 99, Waller checked in at No. 35 when the top 40 were revealed Sunday.

Waller, 28, was one of two Raiders to make the list, joining No. 68 Josh Jacobs.

Waller has recorded at least 90 catches and 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons. He’s coming off his best season, compiling 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Rankings were determined by a vote of NFL players.

