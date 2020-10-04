90°F
Raiders

Raiders get back 2 key players, announce inactives

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2020 - 11:09 am
 
Updated October 4, 2020 - 12:05 pm

After missing the last two games with a pectoral injury, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is back in the lineup for the Raiders today against the Buffalo Bills.

Kwiatkoski suffered the injury in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers. He was officially added to the Raiders active roster on Sunday and will start alongside Cory Littleton.

The Raiders also get back Sam Young at right tackle, where he replaces the injured Trent Brown. Young suffered a groin injury in the season opener shortly after replacing Brown, who hurt his calf against the Panthers and has played just three plays this season. Young has been sidelined the past two weeks, and his return is expected to move Denzelle Good back to guard to replace Richie Incognito. Good has played right tackle for almost all of the first three games.

Brown is inactive for the third straight game, along with Dallin Leavitt, Rico Gafford, Patrick Omameh, Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

