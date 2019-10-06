Raiders get comeback win, 24-21, over Bears in London

The Raiders are officially above .500 with a comeback 24-21 victory over the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes a catch against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half of an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) breaks a tackle and goes in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) is tackled by Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) during the first half of an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter A.J. Cole (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Oakland Raiders running back DeAndre Washington (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs against Oakland Raiders free safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half of an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes a catch against Oakland Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the second half of an NFL football game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

While the Raiders took a 17-0 lead into halftime, the Bears built a 21-17 advantage by scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter. But late in the fourth quarter, the Raiders drove 97 yards for running back Josh Jacobs to score a go-ahead, 2-yard touchdown run.

Chicago had a chance to tie or win the game with a two-minute drill, but quarterback Chase Daniel threw an interception to cornerback Gareon Conley with Chicago already in Raiders territory.

In the first half, Josh Jacobs scored on a 12-yard run to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead. DeAndre Washington scored on a 3-yard run to increase the Raiders’ lead to 14-0. Kicker Daniel Carlson closed the second-quarter scoring with a 41-yard field goal.

The Raiders also had four sacks in the contest, including a pair by defensive tackle Maurice Hurst.

The Raiders are now 3-2 with the win, which also dropped the Bears to 3-2.

