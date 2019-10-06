Raiders get comeback win, 24-21, over Bears in London
The Raiders are officially above .500 with a comeback 24-21 victory over the Chicago Bears in London on Sunday.
While the Raiders took a 17-0 lead into halftime, the Bears built a 21-17 advantage by scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter. But late in the fourth quarter, the Raiders drove 97 yards for running back Josh Jacobs to score a go-ahead, 2-yard touchdown run.
Chicago had a chance to tie or win the game with a two-minute drill, but quarterback Chase Daniel threw an interception to cornerback Gareon Conley with Chicago already in Raiders territory.
In the first half, Josh Jacobs scored on a 12-yard run to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead. DeAndre Washington scored on a 3-yard run to increase the Raiders’ lead to 14-0. Kicker Daniel Carlson closed the second-quarter scoring with a 41-yard field goal.
The Raiders also had four sacks in the contest, including a pair by defensive tackle Maurice Hurst.
The Raiders are now 3-2 with the win, which also dropped the Bears to 3-2.
