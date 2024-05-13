Raiders get final member of 2024 draft class under contract

The Raiders got the final member of their eight-man 2024 draft class under contract Monday.

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) warms up during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders’ entire eight-player draft class is under contract.

The team signed the final member of the group, second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, on Monday. His deal is a standard four-year rookie contract with a value of $8.768 million, including a $3.197 million signing bonus.

Powers-Johnson will play guard for the Raiders after a standout career at Oregon. He became the first Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football last year.

Powers-Johnson didn’t allow a single sack in 27 stars over three seasons with the Ducks.

In other offensive line news, the Raiders signed veteran offense tackle Andrus Peat on Monday. The two sides agreed to terms last week but Peat needed to pass a physical.

