91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders get final member of 2024 draft class under contract

Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) warms up during rookies first day of practice ...
Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) warms up during rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Soccer practice currently occupies the many fields at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex as the Ci ...
What fans should know about the Raiders’ new training-camp home
Raiders rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson smiles as he addresses the media after rookies firs ...
Raiders’ rookie has long history with team: ‘Truly a dream come true’
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is interviewed after an NFL rookie football practice, F ...
Hill: Did Raiders really flip a coin to decide 1st-round pick?
Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers (89) throws the ball during rookies first day of practice ...
Graney: Brock Bowers won’t be outworked by his Raiders teammates
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 1:14 pm
 
Updated May 13, 2024 - 1:16 pm

The Raiders’ entire eight-player draft class is under contract.

The team signed the final member of the group, second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson, on Monday. His deal is a standard four-year rookie contract with a value of $8.768 million, including a $3.197 million signing bonus.

Powers-Johnson will play guard for the Raiders after a standout career at Oregon. He became the first Pac-12 player to win the Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football last year.

Powers-Johnson didn’t allow a single sack in 27 stars over three seasons with the Ducks.

In other offensive line news, the Raiders signed veteran offense tackle Andrus Peat on Monday. The two sides agreed to terms last week but Peat needed to pass a physical.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
What are the Raiders’ cornerback, safety options in the draft?
recommend 2
Raiders agree to contract terms with veteran offensive lineman
recommend 3
What are the Raiders’ linebacker options in the draft?
recommend 4
Raiders offseason workouts set to begin Monday in Henderson
recommend 5
Raiders’ draft class awards: Team’s best, most concerning picks
recommend 6
Raiders draft series: Roster breakdown, biggest needs on offense