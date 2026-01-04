Raiders get good news about draft position before kickoff

Raiders fans won’t have to sweat out the team’s draft position during Sunday’s season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. They already know when they’ll pick.

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs on Sunday: Start time, schedule, streaming, odds

Raiders owner Mark Davis and General Manager John Spytek watch the team's warm-up before an NFL game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders will have the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 2007.

They secured the top pick before they even took the field to play the Chiefs in the season finale Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Giants (4-13) made that possible by defeating the Cowboys 34-17 in a morning game, eliminating any possibility that they and the Raiders (2-14) would finish with identical records.

The Raiders now will be in position to finally get their potential franchise quarterback. That could be Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, considered the best quarterback prospect. He has not declared for the draft but is expected to.

The Raiders also could look at Oregon quarterback Dante Moore if he also declares for the draft.

There is also a scenario in which the Raiders trade the No. 1 pick.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.