64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Raiders

Raiders get key player on defense back in time for Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2022 - 1:49 pm
 
Updated December 3, 2022 - 2:14 pm
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pursues Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) wit ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pursues Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) with his left hand in a cast during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders activated cornerback Nate Hobbs to the active roster Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Hobbs has been on the injured reserve list since Oct. 17 after undergoing surgery to repair the broken hand he suffered against the Chiefs on Oct. 10. He has been sidelined for the Raiders’ last six games, including last week’s win over the Seahawks after Hobbs got sick during the week leading up to the game.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Raiders put guard Lester Cotton on the injured reserve list. He was limited in practice this week with a calf injury.

The Raiders also elevated defensive tackle Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the game day roster.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders unfazed by Keenan Allen’s ‘barbecued chicken’ comment
Raiders unfazed by Keenan Allen’s ‘barbecued chicken’ comment
2
Brace for heavy traffic this weekend with big events near resort corridor
Brace for heavy traffic this weekend with big events near resort corridor
3
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
A year later, deadly DUI case against ex-Raider Ruggs is barely begun
4
What are Raiders’ options with Josh Jacobs next year?
What are Raiders’ options with Josh Jacobs next year?
5
Graney: Derek Carr often saves best for last for Raiders
Graney: Derek Carr often saves best for last for Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pursues Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ...
How to watch Raiders vs Chargers
By / RJ

The Raiders are looking to stretch their two-game winning streak into three when they host AFC rival Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.