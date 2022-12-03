Raiders get key player on defense back in time for Chargers

The Raiders’ defense got a big boost Saturday with the return of cornerback Nate Hobbs. He is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pursues Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) with his left hand in a cast during the second half of an NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders activated cornerback Nate Hobbs to the active roster Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Hobbs has been on the injured reserve list since Oct. 17 after undergoing surgery to repair the broken hand he suffered against the Chiefs on Oct. 10. He has been sidelined for the Raiders’ last six games, including last week’s win over the Seahawks after Hobbs got sick during the week leading up to the game.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Raiders put guard Lester Cotton on the injured reserve list. He was limited in practice this week with a calf injury.

The Raiders also elevated defensive tackle Kyle Peko from the practice squad to the game day roster.

