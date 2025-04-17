Raiders get new captain for Battle for Vegas charity softball game

The annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game is returning to Las Vegas Ballpark this summer, with a new captain for the Raiders.

DUI trial set for Raiders player who police say was ‘passed out’ in vehicle

The Golden Knights and the Raiders pose for photos after the annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game at Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $225,000 to Best Buddies Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game is returning to Las Vegas Ballpark this summer, with a new captain for the Raiders.

Tight end Brock Bowers will lead his teammates against the Golden Knights when the sixth edition of the annual event takes place at 8 p.m. July 12. The Knights will be captained for the second straight year by center Jack Eichel, who took over after right wing Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in June 2023.

Bowers, who had a record-setting rookie season after being selected 13th overall in the 2024 NFL draft, will try to turn around the Raiders’ fortunes. The Knights won the event for the third year in a row last summer.

The full rosters for both teams will be announced at a later date.

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale to the public soon. The event has raised more than $1 million for charity since its inception in 2019.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.