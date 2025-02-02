Raiders get their quarterback — and more — in 7-round mock draft

West's Shedeur Sanders, who did not play, talks with others on the sideline in the second half of the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

National team running back Ollie Gordon II, front right, of Oklahoma State, carries the ball as American team linebacker Jack Kiser of Notre Dame, left, closes in for the tackle during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

American team wide receiver Jack Bech (7), of TCU, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning touchdown over the National team during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MOBILE, Ala. — The first phase of the NFL draft evaluation process wrapped up Saturday at the Senior Bowl when the American team defeated the National team 22-19 on a walk-off touchdown catch by TCU wide receiver Jack Bech.

Bech finished with six catches for 68 yards and was named the game’s MVP to cap off an emotional week.

Bech’s brother, Tiger, was among 14 people killed in a terrorist attack early on New Year’s Day in New Orleans when a man sped a truck through the French Quarter. Jack Bech wore Tiger’s No. 7 jersey Saturday to honor his brother, a former Princeton football player.

Bech is one of many prospects the Raiders had their eye on this week in Mobile.

As the club begins the process of building its draft board under new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, the Review-Journal put together a seven-round post-Senior Bowl mock draft for the Raiders — in which they land their franchise quarterback and fill a slew of other needs.

The Raiders hold eight draft picks, including the sixth pick overall. But that is expected to change when the NFL announces the 2025 compensatory selections. The Raiders are projected to pick up two more picks in the sixth round for the losses of cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols in free agency last offseason.

Here is how the Raiders’ draft could go:

First round

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

This scenario seemed unlikely one month ago. But with Miami’s Cam Ward now being viewed as the top quarterback prospect and teams at the top of the draft favoring the perceived certainty of more instant-impact prospects, Sanders falls right into the Raiders’ lap at No. 6. They sit tight and get their franchise quarterback without having to mortgage their future.

Second round

Grey Zabel, G, North Dakota State

Carroll and Spytek understand the importance of supporting the quarterback position, and that starts by protecting him. Zabel was a left tackle in college, but non-ideal arm length will mean a switch to the interior, where he gives the Raiders plenty of options alongside a group that includes Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith. However the Raiders decide to align them, the interior of the offensive line now projects as a major strength.

Third round

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

A deep running back class, coupled with the NFL’s aversion to investing high picks in that position, means the highly productive Hampton falling to the Raiders in the third round. Hampton rushed for 3,164 yards over the past two seasons and is the exact type of workhorse back Carroll prefers.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College

At 6 feet 2 inches, 245 pounds, Ezeiruaku doesn’t have ideal size, but his 82⅜ wingspan helps make up for it. As he showed in Mobile, he plays much bigger than his height and weight, and the 16½ sacks he registered last year proved that. He immediately adds a pass-rush punch to the Raiders’ defensive front.

Fourth round

Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Bech was arguably the best and most polished wideout among a talented group in Mobile. At 6-1, 212 pounds, he is a big, physical receiver who plays with a nasty edge. After breaking out at TCU last year with 62 catches for 1,034 yards, his best football is still in front of him. The Raiders need to add weapons around tight end Brock Bowers, and Bech fits the bill.

Fifth round

Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

The Raiders circle back to the defensive line, this time on the interior with the highly disruptive Alexander. He is a massive 6-3, 304-pound run stopper who showed nimbleness and pass-rush ability in Mobile. Alexander ended any concern about the level of competition he played against by delivering a strong week at the Senior Bowl.

Sixth round

Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

Carroll showed in Seattle he could find cornerback value in the later rounds, and that is exactly what he and Spytek do in the sixth round. At 6-1, 186 pounds, Kone fits Carroll’s preference for big, physical corners.

Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame (projected comp pick)

Kiser played in a rotation for most of his career, but when he finally got his chance to be an every-down linebacker, he produced a career-high 90 tackles. He will immediately be a special teams ace but will push for starting duties sooner rather than later.

Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia (projected comp pick)

Depending on how the Raiders handle free agency with safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps, they might need to address this position in the draft. Sanker was a tackling machine at Virginia, totaling 268 over the past three seasons.

Seventh round

Nash Hutmacher, DT, Nebraska

The Raiders add another stout defensive tackle to the mix in the run-stopping Hutmacher, who had 79 tackles, including 16 for loss, and 6½ sacks during his college career.

Raiders interview OC candidate

The Raiders have interviewed Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator position.

Johnson has been with Houston for the past two seasons, helping C.J. Stroud earn Offensive Rookie of the Year and win back-to-back AFC South titles.

Johnson was the Vikings' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022 and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the Colts' offensive quality control coach.

