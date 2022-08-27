Raiders get together for largest-ever alumni gathering

More than 300 Raiders alumni were in attendance for the team’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

Raiders alumni are honored during halftime of a NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders alumni Jim Plunkett, left, and Fred Biletnikoff, are honored with other retired players during halftime of a NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans each receive a ceremonial towel on their seats in honor of player alumni before the first half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hall of Fame Raiders receiver Tim Brown talks to media during a gathering of Raider alumni at Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 29, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Marcel Reece, Raiders senior vice president, chief strategy officer talks to media during a gathering of Raider alumni at Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 29, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Once a Raider, always a Raider, is a phrase spoken over and over by former players of the Silver and Black. But Friday took that saying to a new level.

More than 300 Raiders alumni were in attendance for the team’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots in what was being hailed as the largest gathering of former Raiders in the team’s history. There was at least one representative from each of the 62 past Raiders teams.

Those hundreds of former Raiders were made up of those who played for several years and some for just a brief stint. But they were all treated like family nonetheless.

“I’ve played more games here than anybody, so for me it’s a little bit different than a guy who maybe played for only a couple of games, but they still invited them back for this deal,” said Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown. “For me, I have no choice. Some people may even want to call me Mr. Raider, but not when Jim Otto’s around… I feel I hold the banner for this place everywhere I go and in everything I do. Wherever I go, I can’t get away from it.”

Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen said the Raiders treat their former players in a way that others don’t. This weekend’s gathering was a big reminder of that.

“It’s unique,” Allen said. “I’m sure every organization feels that way. But when you speak of the Raiders and the ‘Autumn Wind,’ the song itself, it tells an incredible story.”

The alumni were treated to three days of events with each other, all put together by Raiders owner Mark Davis. As part of Friday’s festivities, the alumni and their families were hosted in the Wynn Field Club located in the north end zone of Allegiant Stadium.

Former Raiders player and current Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer Marcel Reece said putting the weekend together was no small undertaking. That effort doesn’t stop at gatherings like Friday’s, it’s an everyday happening, Reece noted.

“We have the best alumni department in the world… they do a fantastic job of continuing the communication with the alumni,” Reece said. “It’s not just partying and having a good time, it’s making sure guys are taken care of. Whether it’s health and wellness or financially and economically. Making sure they’re informed about all the benefits they have as an athlete, as a Raider… We have an owner that truly cares about our players and our family.”

Aside from it being the first time many of the Raiders alumni and their families got to check out Allegiant Stadium, they were even more excited to share stories of old amongst each other, as the new generation took to the field.

Recently retired Raider Richie Incognito said it was great to be back at it with the team that he retired from just last month.

“It’s great to jump back in. I wanted to jump back into this team and this community as quickly as possible outside of the football side of things,” Incognito said. “It’s been great hanging with the old guys and it’s been great catching up with a bunch of the guys that I played with and competed against.”

Former Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Willie Gault said no matter how many alumni events he attends, it never gets old getting that feeling of family back together.

Reuniting with the guys he played with and meeting new alumni that he’s only watched play. It’s all the same in the end, as they’re all family of the Silver and Black.”

“We respect one another, because we understand what it takes to get to this level,” Gault said. “The Raiders were always known for giving somebody the opportunity to play. Maybe some team thought they were washed up, but the Raiders gave them an opportunity. It is what this is. It’s basically a family opportunity; it’s a brotherhood. Sometimes your brother leaves home and he comes back, but you’re always brothers.”

