Raiders getting some reinforcements back for Broncos

The Raiders will get back some key injured players for Broncos game on Sunday.

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) looks on during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are getting some big-time reinforcements back for their game against the Broncos on Sunday as safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), linebacker Denzel Perryman and center Andre James (concussion) are all active and expected to play.

All three have been out for the last two games.

In addition, the Raiders will have the services of cornerback Nate Hobbs, who was in concussion protocol this week after being injured last Sunday against the Titans but has been cleared to play.

As expected, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and tight end Foster Moreau (knee) are inactive. Renfrow has now missed two games in a row.

The Raiders’ others inactives are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), running back Brittain Brown, guard John Simpson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

