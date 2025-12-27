Raiders-Giants preview: No. 1 pick at stake for 2-win teams

The loser of Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Giants at Allegiant Stadium will be in prime position for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

To tank or not to tank? Raiders focus on beating Giants, not No. 1 pick

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

It’s a game that is attracting far more attention than two 2-13 teams deserve.

But the loser will have the inside track at the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, while the winner could see its rebuilding efforts somewhat stalled.

The last time the Giants or Raiders won a game was in Week 6. That will change Sunday, barring a tie.

Game information

■ Who: Giants at Raiders

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3); (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Giants -1½; total 41½

Series history

The Giants have won four of the past six meetings, but the Raiders have a 9-6 edge in the series.

The advantage stems from the Raiders winning the first three meetings, dating to 1973. The Raiders also had a four-game winning streak from 1992 to 2001.

Last meeting

Nov. 5, 2023 — Josh Jacobs ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, as the Raiders cruised to a 30-6 win at Allegiant Stadium after Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL early in the game.

The Raiders led 27-0 in the fourth quarter before the Giants finally scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Tommy DeVito to Wan’Dale Robinson.

Giants quarterbacks were held to 154 passing yards and threw two interceptions, one each to Nate Hobbs and Amik Robertson.

Maxx Crosby had three of the Raiders’ eight sacks.

Bold predictions

1. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty will eclipse 100 yards rushing in a second consecutive game for the first time in his career.

2. Tight end Michael Mayer will set his season high with at least six catches, as he gets increased opportunities in place of injured Brock Bowers.

3. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson will make at least two field goals of 50 yards or more.

Storyline

None of the players or coaches wants to hear it, but this is a massive game for both organizations.

Fans and front offices probably will be rooting for the opposite team in what is the unfortunate reality of professional sports.

A loss is of vital importance for both teams. It would give that franchise the inside track on the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

That doesn’t mean the action on the field will be anything less than maximum effort.

Players and for the most part coaches don’t care about the future. They take the field to try to win.

Effort doesn’t always mean success, however. The Giants have not won on the road this season, while the Raiders have one victory at Allegiant Stadium.

When the Giants have the ball

One of the biggest questions facing the Raiders this offseason is how to find a quarterback of the future. The Giants believe they might have their long-term solution at the position.

Jaxson Dart has flashed some of the ability that made him a first-round pick. He does play a bit reckless at times and has hit some turbulence.

Last week against the Vikings, he was marginalized by the game plan. He didn’t attempt a pass until 11:58 was left in the second quarter, and he finished 7-for-13 for 33 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Still, the talent is there.

“Dynamic football player,” Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “What I mean by that is explosive plays in the run game. You see it when he creates those plays down there running the ball, explosive plays in terms of pass game, he has arm talent, (and) when he gets outside the pocket, he can get the ball down the field.”

Dart’s best weapon, wide receiver Malik Nabers, has missed most of the season with a knee injury, making the big plays more difficult to manufacture.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders are about to find out what life is like without a top playmaker in the passing game with star tight end Bowers placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Mayer is a capable starter, but Bowers’ production and high-end talent is impossible to replace.

Jeanty is coming off a breakout game against the Texans, who have one of the NFL’s elite defenses.

He made big plays in the running and passing game, showing a glimpse of why he was drafted in the top 10.

The task gets a bit easier against the Giants, so expect Jeanty to get the ball often.

Whether those touches are successful will hinge on whether the offensive line can continue to come together after putting up its best game last week. The interior group of Dylan Parham, Alex Cappa and rookie Caleb Rogers was particularly effective.

It should be a good matchup, at least in the run game, where the Giants are vulnerable.

Injury report

■ Raiders: Out: DE Maxx Crosby (knee), T Kolton Miller (ankle). Questionable: RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), WR Jack Bech (back).

■ Giants: Out: WR Beaux Collins (neck/concussion), DL D.J. Davidson (neck/concussion), OL Evan Neal (neck), S Tyler Nubin (neck), T Andrew Thomas (hamstring). Doubtful: C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (finger). Questionable: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe), CB Cor’Dale Flott (knee), OL Joshua Ezeudu (calf).

The pick

Raiders 27, Giants 22

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal