Raiders give 2nd interview to coach who has worked with Josh Allen, Joe Burrow

The Raiders are in the process of conducting second interviews with several candidates for their head coaching position and have a bright offensive mind with an impressive resume in town Monday.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Nov. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

Another intriguing candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders vacant head coaching position has been granted a second interview.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady is in town to speak with the organization again after first discussing the job in a virtual interview last week.

Brady, 36, has worked with some very successful quarterbacks during his career.

The south Florida native and William & Mary alum earned the Broyles Award as the best assistant coach in college football during his first year as a coordinator when he directed LSU’s passing game in 2019, the season Joe Burrow obliterated records and won the Heisman Trophy throwing to Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow nearly doubled his passing yards and improved from 16 touchdowns to 60 in his one season working with Brady.

He has spent the past four years mentoring Josh Allen in Buffalo, first as quarterbacks coach and then as offensive coordinator for the past two seasons.

Brady is still considered a strong candidate for the Bills head coaching position after the team moved on from Sean McDermott.

Several other teams have discussed offensive coordinator jobs with him.

Brady’s first coaching job was as an offensive assistant to Sean Payton with the Saints in 2017.

He is most known for spreading the ball around and finding ways to best utilize his weapons as opposed to staying with one system regardless of the talent at his disposal.

The Bills led the league in rushing yards this season with running back James Cook winning the rushing title.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

