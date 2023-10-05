Raiders give updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol but will practice Thursday. Star receiver Davante Adams, who has a shoulder injury, won’t practice.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol but appears close to being cleared to play, coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday.

Garoppolo was given the OK to fully participate in practice Thursday. He didn’t play Sunday against the Chargers, but the Raiders are hopeful he will be cleared to play on “Monday Night Football” against the Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

“Still the final stages, but he will be out there,” coach Josh McDaniels said at his weekly news conference.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Davante Adams, who suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game, will not practice Thursday. His status for Monday’s game is uncertain.

“Feeling better but won’t be about there today,” McDaniels said. “I’m not going to make any big prognostications in terms of that, but working at it, doing everything he can to get himself where he wants to be.”

The Raiders also will be without Nate Hobbs at practice Thursday. The veteran cornerback did not play against the Chargers because of an ankle injury.

