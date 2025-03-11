Raiders given 2 extra draft picks by NFL
The Raiders were awarded two compensatory draft picks by the NFL on Tuesday due to some free-agent losses they suffered last year.
The club added two sixth-round picks at No. 213 and No. 215 overall. The Raiders got the selections for losing defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and cornerback Amik Robertson in free agency last season.
The team now has three picks in the sixth round of this year’s draft, which will take place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and nine overall.
Here is the list of the Raiders’ picks:
— Round 1, No. 6
— Round 2, No. 37
— Round 3, No. 68
— Round 4, No. 108
— Round 5, No. 143
— Round 6, No. 180
— Round 6, No. 213
— Round 6, No. 215
— Round 7, No. 222
