Raiders News

Raiders given 2 extra draft picks by NFL

The new Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, and new head coach Pete Carroll share laught ...
The new Raiders general manager John Spytek, left, and new head coach Pete Carroll share laughter after a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
March 11, 2025 - 4:05 pm
March 11, 2025 - 4:05 pm
 

The Raiders added two draft picks Tuesday when the NFL gave out compensatory selections.

The club added two sixth-round picks at No. 213 and No. 215 overall. The Raiders got the selections for losing defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and cornerback Amik Robertson in free agency last season.

The team now has three picks in the sixth round of this year’s draft, which will take place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and nine overall.

Here is the list of the Raiders’ picks:

— Round 1, No. 6

— Round 2, No. 37

— Round 3, No. 68

— Round 4, No. 108

— Round 5, No. 143

— Round 6, No. 180

— Round 6, No. 213

— Round 6, No. 215

— Round 7, No. 222

