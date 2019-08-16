107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders glad they stumbled upon safety Curtis Riley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2019 - 3:22 pm
 

NAPA, Calif. — The Raiders weren’t looking for Curtis Riley.

This offseason, they were intent on signing at least one safety in free agency, given the impending departures of both Week 1 starters, Reggie Nelson and Marcus Gilchrist. The scouting department provided defensive backs coach Jim O’Neil a list of names to evaluate.

Riley wasn’t on it.

So, O’Neil began working down the names he had. Along the way, he studied 2018 game tape of New York Giants safety Landon Collins, a two-time Pro Bowler widely considered the best at his position in the 2019 class.

O’Neil’s attention then shifted to a Giants teammate.

“We were looking for a rangy post safety,” he said. “I watch a game, and Curtis Riley has an interception. I watch a game, he runs … and makes a good tackle. I watch another game, he makes a hell of a stream play, chasing somebody down the field. So I had the front office look him up, and it turns out he was a free agent.”

The Raiders are expected to enter the season with fourth-year veteran Karl Joseph and rookie first-round pick Johnathan Abram as their starting safeties. Quietly, Riley has pushed during training camp for playing time. O’Neil sold the veteran over the phone and during a somewhat awkward March free agency visit, ultimately landing the safety he discovered organically.

In March, the team couldn’t count on landing Riley.

Other clubs, such as the Cincinnati Bengals, were interested. Such is the reality of free agency, as a first-, second- or third-priority option can sign elsewhere, leaving a team to commit guaranteed money to a player it might covet less.

Hedging their bets, the Raiders hosted Riley and safety George Iloka for visits.

On the same day.

Riley and Iloka were on the same flight from Atlanta to San Francisco. They didn’t realize they shared a cabin until they shared the same airport pickup and lengthy drive to the team’s headquarters in Alameda. The timing, which was necessary given how coaches must balance free agency with cross-country college pro days, worked out in the end.

O’Neil sold Riley, a 16-game starter in 2018, on his fit in the Raiders’ defense. Riley signed a one-year, $810,000 contract that will allow him a chance to develop under O’Neil and cash in with a larger contract as a 2020 free agent.

“Me and J.O., from the first day we met, we had a great connection,” Riley said. “He seemed like he had a great plan for me, and he told me all the things I needed to work on, man to man. That was a big factor in me signing here. I know I only played a little bit; last year was my first real year playing, and I needed to prove myself again.

“J.O. told me he was going to work with me on everything I needed to work on to help me get to where I want to be with a multiyear deal to come back here next year, which I would love to do.”

Riley, 27, has focused on tackling.

He’s worked on footwork and training his eyes to track a ball carrier’s nearer hip. That’s the mental part. There also is a physical element. He entered the NFL as an undrafted cornerback in 2015 with the Tennessee Titans, who switched him to safety. Riley was still at a cornerback weight in his first extensive action on defense.

He weighed about 190 pounds last season.

In camp today, he’s around 200 to 205 pounds, he said, without sacrificing his speed and quickness.

“Right now, one of the things we’re looking for is who is our best deep safety,” O’Neil said. “Who’s the guy that is going to play the deep half? Who is the guy that is going to play the post and can read a quarterback and make plays? We call them ‘range plays.’ Who’s got those instincts in the deep part of the field? And he showed those instincts for New York last year. … I’ve been really happy with him.”

Riley’s instincts as a player caught O’Neil’s eye this offseason.

O’Neil’s as a coach led to his signing.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders Vs. Cardinals Post Game Press conference
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media after the game.
Raiders defense steps up in win over Cardinals - Video
The Oakland Raiders came away with a preseason 33-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons discuss three takeaways from the win.
Vegas Nation Mailbag August 15, 2019
The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang and Ed Graney are back for a new rendition of the Vegas Nation mailbag! Send in your Raiders questions, and they'll answer them live on the stream.
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden talk Antonio Brown Return - VIDEO
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talks to the media about Antonio Brown's return to Napa. Head Coach Jon Gruden talks roster cuts and Brown's appearance. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 12 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Myles discuss Antonio Brown's surprise appearance at Raiders Training Camp. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown Full Press Conference - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown showed up late to Tuesday's practice in Napa, California and addressed his current situations in the Raiders press conference. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Preseason Game 1 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Heidi, Adam and Michael discuss everything that happened during the Raiders first and final preseason game in Oakland,CA (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden talks preseason excitement, Peterman and Doss TD connection
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talks about the competition and excitement of preseason games. Nathan Peterman and Keelan Doss talk about their touchdown connection in Doss' hometown. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider Fans say HBO Hard Knocks got them pumped for the season
With the Oakland Raiders being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, the Review-Journal's Heidi Fang asked fans at training camp in Napa what they thought about the team being on the show, how their team was portrayed and their reactions to what they saw. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Talks Plans for Saturday's Preseason Game - VIDEO
Best of the press conference after day 2 of joint Practices with the Los Angeles Rams from Napa, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 11: Day 2 of Joint Practice with the Rams - VIDEO
Adam and Michael discuss everything from the final day of practice before the first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams talk about skirmishes with the Raiders - Video
On the second day of the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders joint practices at training camp in Napa, skirmishes broke out between the teams. Rams coach Sean McVay, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive tackle Aaron Donald talk about what happened on the field when push came to shove. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rams QB Jared Goff gives the Raiders some advice for Hard Knocks - VIDEO
After a joint practice at the Raiders NFL training camp in Napa, Rams quarterback Jared Goff gave some advice for the Raiders who are being featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. Running back Todd Gurley spoke about the Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs and head coach Sean McVay spoke about Lamarcus Joyner and Antonio Brown. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp LA Rams first joint practice - VIDEO
The Oakland Raider had their first joint practice with the La Rams before Saturdays first NFL preseason matchup. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken and Adam Hill breakdown recap the days practice.
Raider The Dog - Video
Raider The Dog gave a demonstration of his suspect apprehension abilities at Raiders Training Camp after practice in Napa. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best of Sound Day 9
The best of Jon Gruden's press conference after day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Wrap Up Day 9 - VIDEO
Adam and Michael wrap up day 9 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA before the first episode of HBO's Hard Knocks airs.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
Raiders Topping Ceremony of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
The Raiders held a topping ceremony in Las Vegas where the last beam to connect the last roof truss was hoisted into the stadium frame. The team also announced their naming rights partner, Allegiant Air. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 8 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up day 8 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa, CA
Day 7 Raiders Wrap Up - VIDEO
Michael and Adam wrap up an easy day 7 of Raiders Training Camp from Napa,CA
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Wrap Up Day 4 - VIDEO
Michael discusses everything that went on in day 4 of Raiders Training Camp before the players first day off.
Linebacker Brandon Marshall says the Raiders going to Las Vegas is a dream come true
A Cimarron-Memorial product who now plays linebacker for the Oakland Raiders says he'll do everything in his power to be a part of the 2020 roster that will play in his hometown of Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Training Camp Day 3 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed and Michael discuss the Raiders first practice in pads from Napa, Ca.
Raiders offensive line a focus at training camp
During the offseason, the Oakland Raiders looked to bolster their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Trent Brown. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, tackles Brown and Kolton Miller, and running back Doug Martin talked about how the o-line is shaping up during training camp.
Raiders Training Camp Day 2 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss what they saw on the second day of Raiders training camp from Napa, Ca.
Raiders Training Camp Day 1 Wrap Up
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken wrap up the first day of Raiders Training Camp in Napa, Ca. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr, Williams, Incognito speak at Raiders training camp
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and offensive guard Richie Incognito spoke to media following the first day of training camp. Incognito spoke about mental health awareness while Carr and Williams spoke about Antonio Brown.
Video - Raiders WR Antonio Brown placed on non-football injury list
The Raiders announced on Friday, just one day prior to the start of the team's NFL training camp in Napa, that star wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the non-football injury list. Michael Gehlken updates on just how long Brown might be out. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders WR Antonio Brown arrives in Napa in a hot air balloon, injury updates - VIDEO
Raiders general manager and head coach Jon Gruden held a press conference from team's training camp in Napa to address some of the latest topics, including Antonio Brown's arrival in a hot air balloon. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Ed Graney and Cassie Soto break down the latest. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Rookies in 2019
With 3 first round draft picks a lot of attention is going to be on the Raiders rookies this year. Listen to Michael Gehlken breakdown who to watch out for in training camp.
Mayock discusses signing Incognito
Raiders GM Mike Mayock speaks to media regarding the team signing Richie Incognito.
THE LATEST
 
Raiders mailbag: Antonio Brown and other players to watch — VIDEO
RJ

Who are the Top 5 players to watch in the 2019 season? What are the latest developments in the Antonio Brown helmet saga? And what can fans expect in the Raiders’ second preseason opponent, the Arizona Cardinals?

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sat ...
5 things to watch: Raiders at Cardinals
By / RJ

Five storylines for the Raiders’ NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.