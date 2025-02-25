Raiders GM addresses Maxx Crosby’s contract situation

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is entering the final two years of a four-year, $94 million contract, but none of the money for the two years is guaranteed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Among the numerous items on the Raiders’ to-do list is the looming contract situation of star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Crosby, 27, is entering the final two years of a four-year, $94 million contract. The issue is the guarantees of that deal have been exhausted. He has nonguaranteed salaries of $22.2 million in 2025 and $18.8 million in 2026.

A new deal is clearly in order for Crosby, potentially one that pays him in the same range as the top players in his position. The five-year, $170 million contract that Nick Bosa signed with the 49ers in 2023, of which $122.5 million is guaranteed, is an example.

New Raiders general manager John Spytek made it clear Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine that a long-term deal that keeps Crosby in Las Vegas is on his mind.

“I envision Maxx being a Raider for a long time,” Spytek said. “And I think that’s what he wants, too.”

The Raiders have 17 looming unrestricted free agents this offseason, and those situations could take precedence over Crosby. But it would be surprising if a new deal wasn’t struck before the start of the season.

“I don’t want to make any predictions or speak too much about that,” Spytek said. “I just would say I have an immense amount of respect for Maxx. No. 1, the way he plays the game, the passion he plays with. This is what Pete (new coach Carroll) and I have talked about. We want that to be what a Raider looks like, and he’s a great shining example on that. And he’s also a really skilled and talented player on top of it, too.”

