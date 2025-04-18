Raiders GM, coach want ‘consensus’ when making draft picks

Raiders general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll have been working toward finding common ground on players since they were hired in January.

The new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks as new general manager John Spytek looks on during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As Raiders general manager John Spytek and coach Pete Carroll prepare for their first NFL draft together, the question of who will have the final say regarding picks becomes relevant.

This is Spytek’s first draft as a general manager. During Carroll’s 14 years with the Seahawks, it was understood he had decision-making powers.

Will that be the case when the draft begins Thursday?

From the sound of it, the two new leaders are counting on finding common ground to guide their decisions.

“We’re going to work that out. That’s all you need to know.” Carroll said Friday when he and Spytek met with the media. “We’re dedicated to doing that, and we will have consensus.”

In situations in which that isn’t the case, the Raiders will likely move on to another player.

“The guys that we don’t have consensus on, we probably wouldn’t take them,” Spytek said. “They’re probably not right for the Raiders and for us.”

Building that consensus has been an ongoing process. Spytek and Carroll have been moving in that direction since being hired in January. The draft evaluation process has been a big focus.

“It’s been an awesome experience so far. Lots of great communication, thoughts, sharing ideas, and different perspectives,” Spytek said. “I pride myself on being an open-minded person. I’ve gotten to know the coach really well. He’s certainly an open-minded person.”

Not that they agree on everything. The key is the mutual respect they have developed and their shared objectives.

“There are no personal feelings in this or anything like that,” Spytek said. “We both have our thoughts and our experiences, but I think the cool thing is that we share a lot of things in common about what we’re looking for in players.”

