Raiders News

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams in the loop on QB

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2023 - 5:37 am
 
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Los A ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs on the field before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Raiders go about finding their next quarterback, one of their prominent players will be kept in the loop on the process.

As Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler explained, star wide receiver Davante Adams deserves the opportunity to be kept abreast of the team’s thinking led by Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels.

“He’s earned the right to be kept in that loop. Josh and I feel that way, by what he’s accomplished and who he is as a player and who he is as a leader on that team,” Ziegler said. “So, he’ll be involved in those conversations.”

As Ziegler heads into his second season with the Raiders, he and Adams have developed a tight bond.

“Every relationship is kind of unique,” Ziegler said. “I would say for myself … me and him probably have one of the closest relationships that I’ve had with a player as an active player that’s still playing in the NFL.”

As a result, Ziegler and Adams stay in contact on roster decisions.

“Our communication is pretty fluid, whether it’s on the quarterback or whether it’s just in general conversation,” Ziegler said.

That said, when it comes right down to it, the decision on where to turn at quarterback ultimately rests with Ziegler and McDaniels.

”Davante knows he’s not selecting who the quarterback is,” Ziegler said. “But he’ll be involved in the process, and we’ll bounce some ideas off him. Ultimately, again it’s going to be the decision that we’re going to make, and he understands and respects that at the same time.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

