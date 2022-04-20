78°F
Raiders GM discusses upcoming NFL draft in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2022 - 11:59 am
 
Updated April 20, 2022 - 12:36 pm
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks during a press conference on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler spoke to the media Wednesday at noon at Raiders headquarters in Henderson.

Ziegler shed some light on the club’s needs and plans for next week’s NFL draft.

As of right now, the Raiders don’t pick until the third round, but Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has said the team has not ruled out exploring trade-up opportunities to move into the second or first round.

The Raiders’ first and second-round picks went to the Green Bay Packers for wide receiver Davante Adams.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

