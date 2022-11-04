Raiders GM gives Josh McDaniels vote of confidence

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said he thinks coach Josh McDaniels’ practical approach will be a key factor in the team recovering from a 2-5 start.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Raiders’ 2-5 record under first-year coach Josh McDaniels has left every corner of the operation under scrutiny. But as owner Mark Davis and general manager Dave Ziegler recently stressed, McDaniels is not on the hot seat.

“I’ve been really impressed with Josh,” said Ziegler, a key factor in bringing McDaniels to Las Vegas. “When you’re 2-5, you really get tested. Your leadership really gets tested. Your approach really gets tested, and I’ve just been really impressed with how Josh has handled that.”

Ziegler insists no one is wavering from the long-term plan because of the poor start. And he believes McDaniels’ practical approach will be a key factor in the Raiders’ turning things around.

“His consistency with the team, his messaging with the team, his attitude. He continues to teach,” Ziegler said. “I see players continue to improve under not only Josh’s watch but the rest of the coaching staff’s watch.”

Hollins’ future

When the Raiders signed Mack Hollins in March, one of their selling points was he would be given a fair chance to be a multidimensional player.

“We weren’t going to pigeonhole him as a kicking game player only,” Ziegler said. “We were going to give him the opportunity to come in and show what he can do as a wide receiver, and he’s done that. I would say if you watched the tape last year, he’s grown as a route runner, so you see an improved player.”

Hollins is second on the Raiders in catches (26) and yards (381), both career highs for the six-year NFL veteran.

Derek Carr said Hollins has been a quarterback-friendly finisher who runs good routes and puts himself in position to either box out or fight defensive backs for the ball.

“The No. 1 thing that stuck out to me was … he’ll run a slant, and the way he comes back and attacks,” Carr said. “He’s so strong … I can throw him a jump ball, and sometimes guys will let it get to their body, but he’s a guy that just jumps and tries to muscle through things.”

Ziegler said Hollins, playing on a one-year contract, has a chance to be part of the Raiders’ future?

“Mack has shown his ability as a receiver. He’s shown his ability to impact in the kicking game, so that’s a well-rounded player,” Ziegler said. “I think as many well-rounded players that you can have on the team, that goes to the building of a consistent winner. Those are some of the foundational pieces to do that. And so he keeps proving that.”

Injury update

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who has been battling the flu for more than a week, was listed as a full participant on the team’s practice injury report.

Adams missed two practices last week and worked out on a limited basis until Thursday.

Linebacker Divine Deablo, who missed practice Wednesday with back and wrist injuries, returned on a limited basis.

Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring), defensive tackle Neil Farrell (knee), Hollins (heel), and cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring, back) also practiced on a limited basis.

