Raiders GM Mayock says team needs to ‘get better at wide-out’

The Raiders have a glaring need at wide receiver, but they are about to go into a draft that is loaded at that position.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock speaks at the NFL scouting combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said on Tuesday the Raiders have a major need at wide receiver heading into the draft.

“There’s no secret we need to get better at wide-out,” Mayock said on a conference call.

The good news is, the draft is loaded at that position, and not just at the top with Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, all of whom might be available to the Raiders when they pick 12th overall.

The way Mayock sees it, there is depth throughout the draft.

“There’s a whole bunch of wide-outs,” Mayock said. “There’s all kinds of flavors and sizes. If you need a big X, there’s a bunch of big X receivers out there. If you need a guy that can play slot and Z, yes, check, there’s a bunch of them. If you’re looking for (a No. 1 wide receiver), there could be a wide receiver No. 1 in the third round.”

