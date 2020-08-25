Raiders GM Mike Mayock says there is much to like about camp

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on the field prior to a team practice at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock met with the media Tuesday morning.

Here are the highlights of what he said:

On wide receiver Tyrell Williams’ labrum injury and offensive tackle Trent Brown not having practiced: “I really can’t give you an update (on Williams). Tyrell will be ready when he’s ready. Trent’s in the process with the trainers. I think we’ll see him pretty soon. He’s looking good.”

On the wide receivers: “I could not be more proud of Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones. Nelson Agholor is on a mission, and Zay Jones is also. They are in as good a shape as any two players we have on our team.”

On defensive end Arden Key: “He’s a talented young man, and I think this offseason was different for him. Even though we weren’t in the building, I sensed a different Arden Key. I think his commitment to the organization and even more importantly to the commitment to getting the talent he has out of himself, both of those are evident.”

On the tight end Darren Waller being in Las Vegas while having reached his three-year sobriety mark: “I worry about him less than anybody on this whole team being in Vegas. He’s starting to grow into being a leader, get outside of himself a little bit.”

On what has surprised him during training camp: “It’s not that it’s a surprise, but I’m just really pleased with the way (quarterback) Derek Carr’s taken over this football team. It goes back to the offseason. It goes back to all the workouts he had with the players and the players just confirming their buy-in. … The bottom line is what I’m most pleased with is we compete. If you can give a coach or GM a compliment, that’s the highest compliment you can give him.”

On the signing of recent free agents late in the process: “We’ve had a lot of transactions in the time frame that I’ve been here, and we’re going to evaluate every day. If we think we can upgrade a position on this roster, we’re going to do it.”

