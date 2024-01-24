59°F
Raiders News

Raiders GM: 'This is such an iconic franchise with a storied history'

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 1:01 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2024 - 2:22 pm
The Raiders introduced new general manager Tom Telesco, left, and coach Antonio Pierce in a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Citing the allure and history of the Raiders’ franchise, new general manager Tom Telesco began his first day on the job with a nod to what came before him and a hopeful eye toward the future.

Telesco, a longtime general manager of the Chargers who was fired Dec. 15, was introduced in his new role Wednesday along with Antonio Pierce, whom the Raiders officially hired as their head coach Friday.

Telesco, 51, said he had a lot to be thankful for, including the faith that Raiders owner Mark Davis is showing in him to get the franchise turned around.

“This is such an iconic franchise with a storied history, and it obviously all starts with the legacy of Al Davis,” Telesco said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be here. There is a tremendous responsibility with this job, so the fact that Mark and the leadership team is trusting me with this, I couldn’t be more happy to be a part of this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

