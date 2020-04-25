Raiders going heavy on receiver at NFL draft awakens Twitter

Twitter reacted quickly to the Raiders using back-to-back picks in the third round to draft receivers, giving them three among their first four selections.

Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs a punt return past Middle Tennessee wide receiver Reginald Henderson (47) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

When the Raiders went back-to-back in selecting wide receivers in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday, it didn’t take long for Twitter to react.

The Raiders took Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. at No. 80 overall and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards one pick later. That gave them three receivers among the first four picks.

Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III was taken No. 12 overall in Thursday’s first round.

Here’s a sampling of the Twitter reaction:

YOU GET A RECEIVER, YOU GET A RECEIVER, EVERYONE GETS A RECEIVER!!!! #RAIDERNATION pic.twitter.com/vANRG0wita — CaptJackRaider (@CaptJackRaider) April 25, 2020

"It is unfair… for teams to be able to draft THREE wide receivers… while some teams are struggling to draft one." #Packers #Raiders #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/y9AvlUQwbj — Brandon Wallace (@B_Wallaceee) April 25, 2020

Oh look, the Raiders took a receiver in the draft. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FAbxUurJB3 — Ryan McCarthy (@WhoIsRyanMcC) April 25, 2020

Shows u how the Raiders feel about their receivers lol. #NFLDraft2020 — Josh West (@Jwest2point0) April 25, 2020

The Raiders have drafted three wide receivers in the first three rounds. No excuses, Derek Carr. — Broduzco (@Broduzco) April 25, 2020

The Raiders are that guy in your fantasy draft who takes 6 wide receivers in his first 7 rounds then texts you till 3am on the same night asking about a trade. He finally sees the err of his ways and trades you a couple decent players for… Jalen Hurts?! #Eagles — Kyle Eckel (@KyleEckel) April 25, 2020

I expect Bowden to be the Raiders version of Taysom Hill. Edwards adds height and speed to their receiver corp considering Renfrow, Ruggs and Bowden are all under 6 feet. Raiders now have explosive weapons at WR, Jacobs, Waller and a top 5 offensive line. 2020 should be fun. — Kyle Hebel (@Hebel_theRebel) April 25, 2020

Raiders are going to go with the offensive strategy of lining up with seven wide receivers, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs. And then Derek Carr will throw a 2-yard dump-off pass. — Doug Gulasy (@DougGulasy) April 25, 2020

Do the Raiders know there are positions besides wide receiver? — Travis Johannes (@Travis_Johannes) April 25, 2020

With 2020 NFL Draft, the Raiders select all the wide receivers. — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) April 25, 2020

Raiders drafting back to back receivers and three with their first four picks is the same thing I do in madden so — Glenn Lewis (@_glennlewis) April 25, 2020

