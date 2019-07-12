108°F
Raiders

Raiders guard Richie Incognito suspended 2 games by NFL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2019 - 1:43 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2019 - 2:26 pm

The Raiders’ projected starter at left guard won’t start the 2019 season, as the NFL suspended Richie Incognito two games Friday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Denzelle Good is expected to start Weeks 1 and 2 against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Incognito, who has dealt with mental health issues, was involved in multiple legal incidents last year.

In May, he reportedly was placed under “involuntary mental evaluation” following an incident at a fitness center in Boca Raton, Florida.

In August, following his father’s death, he was arrested at a funeral parlor in Scottsdale, Arizona, after reportedly threatening at least one employee while referencing guns in his truck. Police later found guns inside the vehicle.

Incognito, 35, is eligible to participate in training camp and the preseason. He’ll look to outperform Good and cement his standing as the Week 3 starter at the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 22.

The Raiders were aware of the suspension possibility when signing Incognito to a one-year contract in late May.

Still, they were comfortable with the former Pro Bowl player.

The team pledged to surround Incognito with resources and structure, allowing him to thrive off the field and thereby provide him a chance to succeed on it.

Good was sidelined for much of the spring to injury. Incognito worked at first-team left guard in his absence.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

