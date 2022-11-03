Raiders Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy, 72, dies

Former Raider Ray Guy, considered the greatest punter in NFL history, has died, the league announced Thursday. Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Kicker Ray Guy of the Oakland Raiders looked like this in a punt situation late in the fourth period of their game with Cincinnati at Oakland, Dec. 28, 1975. Guy punted into the Cincinnati end zone, with a 48 ½ yard punt, but the Bengals were penalized five yards for running into the kicker. Minutes later the game was over and Oakland had won 31-28, for the right to meet Pittsburgh in the AFC championship Jan. 4 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo)

Former Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy lights a ceremonial flame for former owner Al Davis before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Former Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy waves during a ceremony honoring his induction into the pro football Hall of Fame during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 1975, file photo, Oakland Raiders kicker Ray Guy (8) is hugged by teammate Neal Colzie in the closing seconds of the Raiders 31-28 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff game in Oakland, Calif. Those anxious seconds for punt returners awaiting his booming kicks were nothing compared to the more than two decades Guy had to endure before finally getting the call that he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/File)

Former Raider Ray Guy, considered the greatest punter in NFL history, has died, the league announced Thursday.

Guy, 72, died Thursday morning after a lengthy illness, according to Southern Mississippi, where he played collegiately.

Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He’s the only punter to ever make the Hall of Fame.

Guy was the first punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft when the then-Oakland Raiders took him 23rd in 1973. He spent his entire 14-year career with the Raiders.

Guy made six straight Pro Bowls to start his career and seven overall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

