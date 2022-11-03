Raiders Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy, 72, dies
Former Raider Ray Guy, considered the greatest punter in NFL history, has died, the league announced Thursday. Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.
Guy, 72, died Thursday morning after a lengthy illness, according to Southern Mississippi, where he played collegiately.
Guy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. He’s the only punter to ever make the Hall of Fame.
Guy was the first punter ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft when the then-Oakland Raiders took him 23rd in 1973. He spent his entire 14-year career with the Raiders.
Guy made six straight Pro Bowls to start his career and seven overall.
