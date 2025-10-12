Raiders halt losing streak with comfortable win over lowly Titans
Linebacker Devin White’s two takeaways helped the Raiders end their four-game losing streak with a win over the Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
White sacked Tennessee rookie quarterback Cam Ward with 6:12 remaining in the second quarter and the ball was recovered by defensive end Tyree Wilson at the 2-yard line. Tight end Michael Mayer scored a touchdown three plays later to put the Raiders (2-4) up 10-0. White also intercepted Ward with 16 seconds left before halftime with the Titans (1-5) in field-goal range.
Wide receiver Tre Tucker had five catches for 70 yards for the Raiders. Mayer, with tight end Brock Bowers out for the second straight game with a knee injury, had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had 23 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 3-yard score put the Raiders up 17-0 with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, was sacked five times and also fumbled the ball on the Titans’ final drive. He did throw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Martin-Robinson to cut his team’s deficit to 20-10 with 3:03 remaining.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith completed 17 of his 23 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. He also threw his NFL-leading 10th interception.
