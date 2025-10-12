Raiders halt losing streak with comfortable win over lowly Titans

Linebacker Devin White’s two takeaways helped the Raiders end their four-game losing streak with a win over the Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

What’s wrong with Raiders pass rush, and how can it be fixed?

Raiders punter cleared to play against Titans, but star TE is out

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is taken down by Tennessee Titans linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (7) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aces' A'ja Wilson hugs Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces’ Chelsea Gray shows off the team’s WNBA championship trophy to Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces coach Becky Hammon greets Raiders and Aces owner Mark Davis before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces’ A’ja Wilson, right, takes a selfie with teammates before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Raiders cornerback Mike Haynes, right, congratulates Aces' A'ja Wilson as the team arrives before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Raiders cornerback Eric Allen, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2025, left, talks with Raiders owner Mark Davis before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts to a play during the first half of an NFL game against Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NFL game against Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrates after the team sacked Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) pulls in a pass under pressure from Tennessee Titans safety Kendell Brooks (33) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws under pressure from Tennessee Titans linebacker Jihad Ward (53) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) dives between Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) and cornerback Roger McCreary (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after the team sacked Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) gets upended by Tennessee Titans free safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs past Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) and Raiders outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) celebrate a play against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Linebacker Devin White had an interception and a forced fumble and the Raiders stopped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Titans 20-10 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

White sacked Tennessee rookie quarterback Cam Ward with 6:12 remaining in the second quarter and the ball was recovered by defensive end Tyree Wilson at the 2-yard line. Tight end Michael Mayer scored a touchdown three plays later to put the Raiders (2-4) up 10-0. White also intercepted Ward with 16 seconds left before halftime with the Titans (1-5) in field-goal range.

Wide receiver Tre Tucker had five catches for 70 yards for the Raiders. Mayer, with tight end Brock Bowers out for the second straight game with a knee injury, had five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had 23 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. His 3-yard score put the Raiders up 17-0 with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, was sacked five times and also fumbled the ball on the Titans’ final drive. He did throw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Martin-Robinson to cut his team’s deficit to 20-10 with 3:03 remaining.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith completed 17 of his 23 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. He also threw his NFL-leading 10th interception.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.