Raiders handle end-of-game situation expertly in 32-31 win

Josh Jacobs rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left, and Derek Carr completed a two-point pass to Darren Waller to give the Raiders the victory.

The Raiders ended their inaugural season in Las Vegas with a win on the road over the Denver Broncos. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Sam Gordon discuss the 32-21 victory. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drives forward with a group of Denver Broncos on his back in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a touchdown pass over Denver Broncos cornerback Parnell Motley (42) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12), Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter with Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) makes a catch and run past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, left, hugs Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, middle, fires up his team during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cardboard cutouts line the stands at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

DENVER — Given how it mimicked so many other situations that backfired on them this year, the circumstances facing the Raiders in the closing minute of their season-ending 32-31 win over the Denver Broncos was oh so familiar to them.

What was different was how they handled it.

In the red zone needing to cross the goal line not once, but twice to take the lead, the 8-8 Raiders conquered the one flaw in their otherwise prolific offense by getting a 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs on fourth and goal and a two-point conversion catch and throw from Derek Carr to Darren Waller to push ahead of the Broncos with 24 seconds remaining.

Then, needing the kind of key defensive stop that has painfully eluded them a handful of times this year, their struggling defense finally came through by turning the Broncos away on their final drive to preserve the win.

The key play coming when defensive end Maxx Crosby blocked a 63-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus. It was Crosby’s second blocked field goal of the game. He had never blocked a field goal prior to Sunday.

“We finished the game,” Crosby said. “And that’s all that matters.”

No, it doesn’t make up for the three other times the Raiders’ defense failed to hold leads at the tail end of games to turn near-certain wins into gut-wrenching losses.

And yes, in retrospect, the last-minute advantages they coughed up to the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins over the second half of the season are the difference between finishing 8-8 rather than 11-5 and making the playoffs.

But as the Raiders head into a critical offseason, with improvement on defense of utmost importance, they at least do so on a winning note and after slaying a pair of inner demons that have tormented them throughout the year.

“I definitely feel like it’s a good setup going into this offseason and going into next year,” Crosby said.

The Raiders faced the same situation a season ago in the same setting. Only then, Carr threw incomplete to Hunter Renfrow on the two-point conversion after Carr and Renfrow had connected on a touchdown pass just a few moments before. The result was a 17-16 loss to bhe Broncos in the season finale.

In spite of that outcome, though, there was no question the Raiders would take the same approach if the same situation presented itself. In fact, even before the seven-play, 77-yard drive to win the game, Carr tracked down his coach, Jon Gruden, to deliver a message.

“I went to coach and said, ‘We’re going to win this game, so get your 2-point play ready.’” Carr explained.

Not that it didn’t come with some drama as the Raiders frantically debated what to do exactly after Jacobs punched it in on fourth down. Specifically what personnel grouping to use.

“I think we changed our mind three times,” said Gruden. It made for a chaotic scene. “We had people running back in on the field,” Jacobs said.

Fortunately, the Broncos called a timeout to get their defense squared away. It gave the Raiders time to settle themselves down too.

“That really kind of helped us,” Jacobs said. “We would have been scrambling.”

Somehow it all worked out in spite of four Raiders turnovers, including two interceptions by Carr, 14 penalties for 111 yards, three lead changes and the Raiders going scoreless in the third quarter.

In the process, the Raiders avoided their 15th losing record over the last 18 seasons.

All of which justified the decision by Carr to play the last two games of the season in spite of a painful groin injury that knocked him out of the Chargers game.

“I’ve seen some Raiders teams where guys tap out. I’ve seen it,” Carr said. “But there’s something about this group that, we’re not built that way. That stuff right there is the kind of character I’ve been talking about from the beginning, why I feel it’s different. Why I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

Carr finished with 371 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 24 of 38 passing. He’s thrown for more than 4,000 yards in three straight seasons. Waller had nine catches for 117 yards and a touchdown while playing most of the game with a leg injury. His 107 catches are a team record. Jacobs had 89 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season. The last Raiders player to do that was Marcus Allen.

“There were some positive things that happened this season,” Gruden said. “I’m going to enjoy the moment.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.