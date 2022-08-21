Raiders hang on for another preseason victory

MIAMI – Daniel Carlson’s second field goal of the game with 4 minutes, 38 seconds to play helped the Raiders beat the Miami Dolphins 15-13 on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) hands the ball to running back Zamir White (35) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas Raiders tight ends Cole Fotheringham (85) and Nick Bowers (82) warm up before a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins players huddle before warming up at a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Jenkins (94) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warms up before NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham (40) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) grabs a pass over Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) tackles Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds (2) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A Miami Dolphins fan raise a sign in support of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) looks towards the sidelines during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Jenkins (94) is helped off the field during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds (2) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) is attended on the field during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands the ball to running back Myles Gaskin (37) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks the sidelines during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braylon Sanders (86) catches a pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half of a NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Dolphins seemed poised to win the game, but Jason Sanders’ 46-yard field-goal attempt with 1:37 to play sailed wide left.

The Raiders (3-0) remained undefeated in the preseason. The Dolphins fell to 1-1.

