Raiders hang on for another preseason victory
MIAMI – Daniel Carlson’s second field goal of the game with 4 minutes, 38 seconds to play helped the Raiders beat the Miami Dolphins 15-13 on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins seemed poised to win the game, but Jason Sanders’ 46-yard field-goal attempt with 1:37 to play sailed wide left.
The Raiders (3-0) remained undefeated in the preseason. The Dolphins fell to 1-1.
