Raiders have few answers for Mahomes, Chiefs in lopsided loss
The Raiders had few answers on how to defend quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 406 yards and five touchdowns Sunday night to lead the Chiefs to a 41-14 victory at Allegiant Stadium.
The loss was a significant setback for the Raiders (5-4), who have lost consecutive games to fall out of first place in the AFC West. Kansas City (6-4) now is in first.
