64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders have few answers for Mahomes, Chiefs in lopsided loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2021 - 8:22 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Raiders during ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores past Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (2 ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores past Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Kansas Ci ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) smiles at the crowd after throwing a touchdown pass during t ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) smiles at the crowd after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Bry ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) ...
Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) celebrates with safety Johnathan Abram (24) and middle linebacker ...
Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) celebrates with safety Johnathan Abram (24) and middle linebacker Marquel Lee (55) after forcing a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the f ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against t ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) fumbles the ball between Raiders punter A.J. Col ...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) fumbles the ball between Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) and Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) fumbles the ball between Raiders punter A.J. Col ...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) fumbles the ball between Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) and Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at ...
The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at ...
The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) goes up to score a touchdown against the Kansas City ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) goes up to score a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chie ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chie ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) gets stopped by Raiders defensive end Solo ...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) gets stopped by Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Alleg ...
Raiders fans cheer during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) gets stopped by Kansas City Chiefs defense during the fi ...
Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) gets stopped by Kansas City Chiefs defense during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) celebrates after sacking Raiders quarterba ...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) celebrates after sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, obscured, during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Raiders during ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate duri ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at ...
The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores past Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (2 ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores past Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) takes out the legs of Raiders running back Ja ...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) takes out the legs of Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) is injured on the field during the first half of an NFL game ...
Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) is injured on the field during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Raiderettes line up during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, No ...
The Raiderettes line up during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) attempts to break tackle by Kansas City Chiefs free sa ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) attempts to break tackle by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after a catch during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives for yards after taken down by Kansas City Chiefs co ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives for yards after taken down by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathie ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24 ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down past Raiders cornerback Des ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down past Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) dives to try and tackle Kansas City Chiefs tigh ...
Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) dives to try and tackle Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders had few answers on how to defend quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 406 yards and five touchdowns Sunday night to lead the Chiefs to a 41-14 victory at Allegiant Stadium.

The loss was a significant setback for the Raiders (5-4), who have lost consecutive games to fall out of first place in the AFC West. Kansas City (6-4) now is in first.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
2
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
Sharp bettors take side in Chiefs-Raiders matchup on ‘SNF’
3
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
Raiders report: At least 2 defensive players to miss Chiefs game
4
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
Former Raiders coach Gruden sues NFL, commissioner
5
Raiders’ natural grass field moves inside ahead of game day
Raiders’ natural grass field moves inside ahead of game day
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch over Kansas City Chiefs free safet ...
Raiders vs. Chiefs play-by-play
RJ

The Raiders are back at home and hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for some primetime Sunday Night Football. Follow the play-by-play of the game below:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during an ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 10
By / RJ

Handicapper Chip Chirimbes (VegasInsider.com) analyzes every Sunday and Monday NFL game and gives trends and final scores for each.