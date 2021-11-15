Raiders have few answers for Mahomes, Chiefs in lopsided loss

The Raiders (5-4) have lost consecutive games to fall out of first place in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) now are in first.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores past Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) smiles at the crowd after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) celebrates with safety Johnathan Abram (24) and middle linebacker Marquel Lee (55) after forcing a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) fumbles the ball between Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) and Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) goes up to score a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) gets stopped by Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders fans cheer during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) gets stopped by Kansas City Chiefs defense during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) celebrates after sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, obscured, during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiderettes perform during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) takes out the legs of Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) is injured on the field during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiderettes line up during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) attempts to break tackle by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) after a catch during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives for yards after taken down by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down past Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) dives to try and tackle Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders had few answers on how to defend quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who passed for 406 yards and five touchdowns Sunday night to lead the Chiefs to a 41-14 victory at Allegiant Stadium.

The loss was a significant setback for the Raiders (5-4), who have lost consecutive games to fall out of first place in the AFC West. Kansas City (6-4) now is in first.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.