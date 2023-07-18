Raiders have options if Josh Jacobs sits out season

The expectation is Josh Jacobs will eventually report to work with the Raiders, but the club has to consider all options.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) follows Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on a run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) celebrates into the end zone versus the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field before an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) warms up during an organized team activity practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Despite the ground the Raiders and Josh Jacobs made up ahead of Monday’s deadline to get a multi-year contract agreement done, no deal was struck.

The long-term ramifications of that failure remain to be seen, although the sense is Jacobs will eventually sign his $10.09 million franchise tag tender in time to play a full season in 2023. There is too much immediate money at stake and the opportunity for much more as early as next March for Jacobs to sit out this season.

Nevertheless, until Jacobs signs, the Raiders will move forward in a way that prepares for all scenarios. Even one listed under “worst case” in which they have to play this season without one of the best running backs in the NFL and arguably their second-most important weapon behind wide receiver Davante Adams.

Here are some potential scenarios — including replacement possibilities:

Point of no return

According to a person close to the situation, the Raiders and Jacobs ended Monday on good terms. In fact, in a sign of how close they were to striking a deal, Jacobs was sitting in his car in the parking lot of the club’s Henderson headquarters in case he needed to hurry upstairs to sign a contract ahead of the deadline.

The sense is even on a disappointing day there was an amicable vibe. One that leaves those involved hopeful that Jacobs will eventually report to work.

Feelings can always change, though, If Jacobs’ disappointment grows into resentment, it could evolve into the type of anger that motivates him to take a strong stand. In this case, perhaps even sitting the season out altogether.

If that came to pass, the Raiders have some decisions to make.

Given how the 2023 eligibility of franchise tag players is predicated on them signing the tender by the Tuesday after Week 10, the Raiders could opt to wait out Jacobs over the first 10 weeks while replacing him with second-year running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown.

If Jacobs takes it all the way to the deadline, but eventually signs, the Raiders would be welcoming back a fresh-legged running back for the last seven weeks of the season, at a highly reduced cost.

However, if it’s obvious to them that Jacobs is deeply entrenched in his position, to the point of sitting out the entire season, they have the right to rescind the unsigned tag at any point.

In that scenario, the Raiders can then use the $10.09 million designated for Jacobs as they see fit. Perhaps even to sign his replacement. For instance, among the currently available free agents is former Vikings standout Dalvin Cook. The point is, the club has options to turn to if the situation turns ugly.

Glass half full

Truth be told, even though a Jacobs-less training camp isn’t ideal, there are some positives.

From the Raiders’ perspective, keeping Jacobs out of harm’s way and avoiding paying the full $10.09 million should he suffer a significant camp injury are a couple of those benefits.

In addition, it gives them a chance to take a long look at White and Brown, a pair of 2022 draft picks who remain a part of their long-range plans.

In addition, Sincere McCormick and Austin Walter are on the roster as well, and both young prospects will now have an opportunity to get more reps.

This time last season, the assumption was the Raiders running backs would operate as a committee, with White predicted to get significant carries alongside Jacobs. That never came to pass — Jacobs made sure of that through his production and durability — and it left the Raiders not quite sure what they have in White and Brown.

That should change, at least through the first half or so of training camp and the preseason.

White, in particular, offers plenty of promise and upside and stands to gain the most in Jacobs’ absence. The Raiders drafted him in the fourth round last year out of Georgia where, much like Jacobs during his time at Alabama, White was part of a talented group of running backs.

White was actually more productive during his three seasons in Athens compared to Jacobs’ three years at Alabama, gaining 2,043 yards on 382 runs (5.3 yards per carry) compared to the 1,491 yards on 251 carries (5.9 yards per carry) of Jacobs.

White ran just 17 times for 70 yards as a rookie, and the Raiders are eager to get him more touches — with or without Jacobs in the fold.

Brown did not get a carry last year as a rookie, but the Raiders remain intrigued by the seventh-round pick out of UCLA.

Plan C

While the Raiders still have veterans Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden on the roster, neither player’s role will change dramatically in the absence of Jacobs. The Raiders value each as situational players and special teams aces, and that is not expected to change.

Bottom line

The expectation is Jacobs will return to work in time for the start of the season. He stands to lose too much by holding out in a fight that, by rule, is unresolvable until next year. But that doesn’t mean it’s a given he reports back to the Raiders. So for now, it’s imperative they cover all of their bases.

