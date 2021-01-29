Raiders have talked to DE Jonathon Cooper, interest is mutual

Playing on a star-studded defense at Ohio State, Jonathan Cooper was somewhat overshadowed by more high-profile teammates in his four-year career.

MOBILE, Ala. — Ohio State defensive end Jonathan Cooper has been a standout thus far at the Senior Bowl, and it’s clearly caught the eye of the Raiders.

It’s not unusual for team personnel to make contact with top prospects in Mobile. But with the Raiders in obvious need of defensive help, it’s noteworthy who they spend time with this week. Which is why the lengthy conversation they had with Cooper is telling, as he has obviously landed on their radar.

If the interest is legit, Cooper said it is absolutely mutual.

“I would love to be a part of the Raiders, honestly,” Cooper said after practice on Thursday. “I think it’s a great program. It’s a great place. I think they’re going in the right direction, great coaching over there. I would love it.”

Playing on a star-studded defense at Ohio State, Cooper was somewhat overshadowed by more high-profile teammates in his four-year career. But his 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks are evidence of his ability to disrupt an offense.

He arrived in Mobile intent on proving he is among the top edge rushers. While his performance likely won’t result in his being taken in the first or second round, he could play his way into the third round.

“I want to show how physical I am, how tough I am, how I can rush the passer and also stop the run,” Cooper said.

Competing against some of the top prospects in the draft, Cooper has more than held his own over the last three days.

“I feel like, overall, I did a good job of demonstrating my talents. I know I can only get better from here,” he said.

Sage advice

A handful of players on the National team at the Senior Bowl did not dress out for Thursday’s practice. While Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not have specifically been addressing them in his post-practice talk with his team, he was clear in his message that availability is the key in the NFL.

It resonated

“It’s true, you’re only as good as your durability and availability,” Cooper said. “Not your ability. You could be the greatest player ever, but if you can’t get on the field and help your team, you’re worth nothing.”

On the rise

Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge has been putting on a separation show this week. With his speed and polished route running on full display, he’s established himself as a Day One or Two draft pick.

According to reports, Wisconsin Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz suffered a broken bone in his right hand Thursday but played through the injury to finish practice. Meinerz is the fastest-rising lineman in Mobile after dominating practice this week while taking snaps at both guard and center. That, coupled with the cropped jersey he’s been sporting throughout the week in spite of blustery conditions, has earned him plenty of attention.

Another small-school wide receiver making a push up the draft board is South Dakota State’s Cade Johnson, who has shown plenty of polish and quickness while being nearly unguardable in practice.

