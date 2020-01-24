Raiders help pack over 500 hygiene kits for Las Vegas veterans

A day after donating $500,000 toward eliminating meal debt in Nevada schools, the newly rebranded Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in their new community.

A day after donating half a million dollars toward eliminating meal debt in Nevada schools, the newly rebranded Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in their new community.

On Thursday morning, MGM Resorts employees, Raiders staff and former Raiders players, including Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden, volunteered their time to put together over 500 hygiene bags that will be donated to local United States Veterans.

“Just being able to do this is a great honor,” said former Raiders running back McFadden.

“I know how much those veterans have done for us and they were there to help our country out, so to be able to come here and just return the favor, I love it,” McFadden explained.

United States Veterans helps former military men and women transition back into civilian life. The Las Vegas location operates over 330 beds of transitional and permanent housing, and also helps veterans with employment services.

