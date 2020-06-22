Raiders’ Henderson facility officially open to football staff

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden reported to work for the first time at the teams new facility in Henderson, and the reaction was as expected.

Construction continues at the Las Vegas Raiders team headquarters in Henderson on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

On his first day of work at the Raiders’ new state-of-the-art headquarters, Mike Mayock said he did a bit of a double take as he pulled into the parking lot of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

It was just after 5 a.m. Monday and the general manager was surprised to see he wasn’t among the first staffers to arrive.

Far from it, in fact.

“There were already a bunch of cars in the lot,” Mayock said.

Monday marked the official opening of the team’s 335,000-square-foot Henderson facility to approximately 70 members of their football operations staff — among them Mayock, coach Jon Gruden and his staff.

The facility, which broke ground 18 months ago, is one of the centerpieces of the Raiders’ journey in Las Vegas. The other jewel, Allegiant Stadium, their $2 billion 65,000-seat stadium, is set to open in 39 days across the freeway from the Las Vegas strip.

It made sense that so many staff members were eager to mark the milestone.

“It’s a magnificent building,” Mayock said. “It’s hard to put into words, and honestly I have to still get used to it because it’s so big and so different from what we’re used to. But it’s amazing.”

It also was the first time the football staff met in the same building since late March, when COVID-19 forced the closures of NFL facilities across the country.

Since then, it’s been a daily dose of Zoom meetings and phone calls and text messages as Mayock and Gruden and their staffs navigated through the most unique offseason in NFL history.

That changed on Monday, when a jolt of adrenaline created a day-long buzz throughout the building.

“To me that was the biggest thing,” Mayock said. “As much as I love this new building and how much I want to get used to it and get comfortable with it, the biggest thing is just being around the guys. We’ve seen each other on Zoom calls for too long now.