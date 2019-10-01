Raiders’ Henderson HQ sign plan includes Al Davis memorial torch

The plan includes a total of 146 signs that freestanding, wall and door and window variety and will be indoors and outdoors of the facility.

Glass installation progresses on the Raiders Henderson headquarters and practice facility, seen here on Sept. 18, 2019. Mick Akers/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Glass installation and side panel installation progresses on the Raiders Henderson headquarters and practice facility, seen here on Sept. 18, 2019. Mick Akers/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Rendering of the Raiders Henderson headquarters and practice facility. Courtesy: Raiders

The Raiders plan to have a large signage presence at their Henderson headquarters and practice facility, including an Al Davis memorial torch.

The Raiders’ plan calls for a total of 35,028 square feet of signage, including illuminated video boards and a pair of scoreboards, according to documents included for a Henderson staff review meeting this week.

The plan includes a total of 146 signs both indoors and outdoors.

“The signage is requested to help build additional excitement to the team and to showcase their new home,” David Brown, of Brown, Brown and Premsrirut law firm, said in a letter included in the documents sent to the city.

“The primary reasons is the nature of the facility,” Brown wrote. “The facility will be used for events of all types as well as housing a large retail shop.”

City building codes currently allow for a total of 11,583 square feet of signage for a building the size of the Raiders headquarters and practice facility, which encompasses 29 acres of the almost 56 acre site located near the Henderson Executive Airport.

The site includes a three-story, 135,000-square-foot office area; a 150,000-square-foot fieldhouse that will house one-and-a-half indoor football fields; a 50,000-square-foot performance center; and three outdoor football fields. Raiders President Marc Badain has said the facility will cost north of $75 million to construct.

The structure will also feature the name of a sponsor for the performance center, which has yet to be announced.

The tallest freestanding signs in the master plan are two 50-foot-tall-by-18-foot-wide digital rectangular signs, both featuring 31 feet by 18 feet digital video display boards.

Las Vegas Raiders illuminated signs are planned for several areas of the site, including on the south and north facing sides where the lettering will be 20 feet tall on a 228 feet long sign, and at the front entrance on the east facing side where the letters will stand 10 feet tall each.

The Al Davis memorial torch will sit in the porte cochere of the building, standing 15 feet tall, with the structure’s circular base spanning 27 feet. The base of the torch will have a famous Davis quote inscribed: “The fire that burns brightest in the Raider organization is the will to win.”

Looking to strengthen the Raiders’ case for the additional square footage requested, Brown’s letter mentions the benefits the building will create for the area, including worldwide exposure via various media outlets.

“This project will be a huge boost to the area,” Brown’s letter reads. “It can be argued that the tenant, the Las Vegas Raiders, is the most anticipated new tenant in the history of Nevada. The Raiders are one of the most recognized teams in professional sports and their election to make Henderson the home for their headquarters will have a tremendous impact.”

Henderson officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.