Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III suffers off-field thigh injury

Henry Ruggs Jr. told AL.com that his son, Ruggs III, suffered a thigh injury while moving items in a trailer and was on crutches.

In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs (11) runs in for a touchdown on a pass reception against Southern Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Raiders have the 12th and 19th picks in the NFL draft thanks to the 2018 trade that sent star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. Several receivers are projected to go in the first round. Ruggs and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are considered by many analysts to be the best of the bunch. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs III suffered a minor thigh injury while moving items into a trailer, his dad told AL.com on Monday.

“… the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something,” Henry Ruggs Jr. told the newspaper. “He’s pretty much OK. I’m about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit.”

Ruggs Jr. said he hadn’t spoken with the doctor and wasn’t able to check on his son in person because of COVID-19 restrictions, but said the Ruggs III was on crutches and “not putting as much pressure on it.”

According to a high-ranking Raiders official, the team has been told that the wide receiver will be fine.

“The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III,” the team said in statement. “Respecting Henry’s right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report.”

Ruggs was taken 12th overall in this April’s NFL draft out of Alabama. He is expected to compete for a starting job.

