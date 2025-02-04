Raiders hire Broncos executive to work under new GM Spytek

68°F
John Spytek speaks after being introduced as the new Raiders general manager during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
This is a 2009 photo of Mark Thewes of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image reflects the Denver Broncos active roster as of Friday, May 1, 2009 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2025 - 9:54 am
 

The Raiders are hiring Mark Thewes as their new vice president of football operations and strategy, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Tuesday.

Thewes has spent the past 16 years in the Broncos front office. He was originally hired by former Denver coach Josh McDaniels, who also coached the Raiders from 2022-23, in 2009. Thewes remained with the Broncos after McDaniels was fired in 2010 and survived numerous regime changes.

Now, he will serve as a key member of new general manager John Spytek’s front office.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

