Raiders hire Broncos executive to work under new GM Spytek
The Raiders are filling out new general manager John Spytek’s front office by hiring a longtime Broncos executive.
The Raiders are hiring Mark Thewes as their new vice president of football operations and strategy, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Tuesday.
Thewes has spent the past 16 years in the Broncos front office. He was originally hired by former Denver coach Josh McDaniels, who also coached the Raiders from 2022-23, in 2009. Thewes remained with the Broncos after McDaniels was fired in 2010 and survived numerous regime changes.
Now, he will serve as a key member of new general manager John Spytek’s front office.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.