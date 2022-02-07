Raiders hire defensive backs coach

Former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash is joining Patrick Graham’s defensive staff. He spent the 2021 season as the safeties coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rutgers head coach Chris Ash looks on from the sidelines against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Raiders are hiring former Rutgers University head coach Chris Ash as their defensive backs coach, a person familiar with the situation said Sunday.

Ash spent the 2021 season as the safeties coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was reunited with Urban Meyer, his former boss at Ohio State. Ash spent two seasons as the Buckeyes’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Ash moved from Ohio State to Rutgers as head coach from 2016 to 2019. Prior to reuniting with Meyer last year, Ash was a defensive analyst and then defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas from 2019 to 2020.

The 48-year-old Ash is a native of Ohio and has been coaching in college or the NFL since 1997.

Ash would be the first hire for new Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

