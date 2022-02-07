60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders hire defensive backs coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2022 - 5:15 pm
 
Updated February 6, 2022 - 5:30 pm
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash looks on from the sidelines against Washington in the first half o ...
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash looks on from the sidelines against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash looks on from the sidelines against Washington in the first half o ...
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash looks on from the sidelines against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Raiders are hiring former Rutgers University head coach Chris Ash as their defensive backs coach, a person familiar with the situation said Sunday.

Ash spent the 2021 season as the safeties coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he was reunited with Urban Meyer, his former boss at Ohio State. Ash spent two seasons as the Buckeyes’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Ash moved from Ohio State to Rutgers as head coach from 2016 to 2019. Prior to reuniting with Meyer last year, Ash was a defensive analyst and then defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas from 2019 to 2020.

The 48-year-old Ash is a native of Ohio and has been coaching in college or the NFL since 1997.

Ash would be the first hire for new Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Maxx Crosby gets reassuring call from new Raiders DC
Maxx Crosby gets reassuring call from new Raiders DC
2
Patriots star offers ringing endorsement of Raiders’ hires
Patriots star offers ringing endorsement of Raiders’ hires
3
Mac Jones has high praise for Raiders coach Josh McDaniels
Mac Jones has high praise for Raiders coach Josh McDaniels
4
Raiders mailbag: Bisaccia not likely to return to Raiders
Raiders mailbag: Bisaccia not likely to return to Raiders
5
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby takes defensive MVP in AFC win at Pro Bowl
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby takes defensive MVP in AFC win at Pro Bowl
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST