Raiders News

Raiders hire familiar face as head coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 12:38 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2024 - 12:40 pm
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media following the team&# ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce answers questions from the media following the team’s 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos during a news conference at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have chosen Antonio Pierce to be their next head coach.

Pierce became the Raiders’ interim coach after Josh McDaniels was fired Oct. 31 and guided them to a 5-4 finish. He won over players during that stretch, including stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. Pierce earned universal support inside the locker room, and fans chanted his name after the season finale at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders finished 8-9.

Pierce, 45, becomes the 23rd coach in franchise history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

